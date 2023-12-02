High School Sports Results Friday, December 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice took down Zimmerman 78-41 in girls basketball Friday night. Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 26 points, and Ella Jevne had 15 points in the win.
Jersey #
Name
Position/Pts.
3
Emily Berg
SF
10
Josalynn Morford
PG / 4 points
12
Courtney Paulsen (Senior)
SG/SF / 26 points / 10/11 FT / 2 (3's)
15
Kristen Kimman
SG/SF / 2 points
20
Alison Schreifels
PG / 6 points
21
Sienna Petermeier (Senior)
PG / 7 points
30
Megan Anderson
PF
31
Olivia Mohs (Junior)
SG/PF / 4 points
32
Ella Jevne (Junior)
SG / 15 points
35
Lauren Schloe (Junior)
C / 11 points
42
Alexis Swanson
C / 3 points
OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
New London-Spicer 75, Paynesville 46.
Swanville 76, Benson 39.
Little Falls 26, Detroit Lakes 38.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Grand Rapids 76, Little Falls 62.
St. Cloud Apollo 76, Marshall 91.
Foley 85, Princeton 63.
Bemidji 67, Sartell 69. Sartell defeats Bemidji in an opening night game. Sartell led most of the way until Bemidji took a five-point lead late. Sartell responded with a three from Maddox Lewis and then after an FT and a defensive stop a go-ahead lay-up by Bennett Bommersbach.
Becker 76, Willmar 59.
Rocori 73, New Ulm 78.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Brainerd-Little Falls 3, Duluth 1. Levi LeMieur, Kr4istina Baillif and Molly Pohlkamp all had 1 goal apiece for the Flyers.
BOYS HOCKEY:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Thief River Falls 4.
