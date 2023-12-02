High School Sports Results Friday, December 1

photo courtesy of Lisa Kalthoff Anderson

Sauk Rapids-Rice took down Zimmerman 78-41 in girls basketball Friday night. Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 26 points, and Ella Jevne had 15 points in the win.

Jersey #

Name

Position/Pts.

3

Emily Berg

SF

10

Josalynn Morford

PG / 4 points

12

Courtney Paulsen (Senior)

SG/SF / 26 points / 10/11 FT / 2 (3's)

15

Kristen Kimman

SG/SF / 2 points

20

Alison Schreifels

PG / 6 points

21

Sienna Petermeier (Senior)

PG / 7 points

30

Megan Anderson

PF

31

Olivia Mohs (Junior)

SG/PF / 4 points

32

Ella Jevne (Junior)

SG / 15 points

35

Lauren Schloe (Junior)

C / 11 points

42

Alexis Swanson

C / 3 points

Halftime Score:
SRR Storm 30, Zimmerman 23
Final Score
SRR Storm 78, Zimmerman 41
Game Comments:
Head Coach Brooklyn Harren says"  "This was a team win for us tonight! Every player that stepped on the floor contributed to this win tonight!"

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

New London-Spicer 75, Paynesville 46.

Swanville 76, Benson 39.

Little Falls 26, Detroit Lakes 38.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Grand Rapids 76, Little Falls 62.

St. Cloud Apollo 76, Marshall 91.

Foley 85, Princeton 63.

Bemidji 67, Sartell 69.  Sartell defeats Bemidji in an opening night game. Sartell led most of the way until Bemidji took a five-point lead late. Sartell responded with a three from Maddox Lewis and then after an FT and a defensive stop a go-ahead lay-up by Bennett Bommersbach.

Scoring for Sartell:
Maddox Lewis 16
Andrew Nelson 10
Bennett Bommersbach 10
Brayden Simones 10
Connor Bergstrom 9
Eddie Durrwachter 6
Will Mathiasen 3
Jalen Schumann 3
George Durrwachter 2

Becker 76, Willmar 59.

Rocori 73, New Ulm 78.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Brainerd-Little Falls 3, Duluth 1. Levi LeMieur, Kr4istina Baillif and Molly Pohlkamp all had 1 goal apiece for the Flyers.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Thief River Falls 4.

