High School Sports Results Friday, December 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice took down Zimmerman 78-41 in girls basketball Friday night. Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 26 points, and Ella Jevne had 15 points in the win.

Jersey # Name Position/Pts. 3 Emily Berg SF 10 Josalynn Morford PG / 4 points 12 Courtney Paulsen (Senior) SG/SF / 26 points / 10/11 FT / 2 (3's) 15 Kristen Kimman SG/SF / 2 points 20 Alison Schreifels PG / 6 points 21 Sienna Petermeier (Senior) PG / 7 points 30 Megan Anderson PF 31 Olivia Mohs (Junior) SG/PF / 4 points 32 Ella Jevne (Junior) SG / 15 points 35 Lauren Schloe (Junior) C / 11 points 42 Alexis Swanson C / 3 points Halftime Score: SRR Storm 30, Zimmerman 23 Final Score SRR Storm 78, Zimmerman 41 Game Comments: Head Coach Brooklyn Harren says" "This was a team win for us tonight! Every player that stepped on the floor contributed to this win tonight!"

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

New London-Spicer 75, Paynesville 46.

Swanville 76, Benson 39.

Little Falls 26, Detroit Lakes 38.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Grand Rapids 76, Little Falls 62.

St. Cloud Apollo 76, Marshall 91.

Foley 85, Princeton 63.

Bemidji 67, Sartell 69. Sartell defeats Bemidji in an opening night game. Sartell led most of the way until Bemidji took a five-point lead late. Sartell responded with a three from Maddox Lewis and then after an FT and a defensive stop a go-ahead lay-up by Bennett Bommersbach.

Scoring for Sartell:

Maddox Lewis 16

Andrew Nelson 10

Bennett Bommersbach 10

Brayden Simones 10

Connor Bergstrom 9

Eddie Durrwachter 6

Will Mathiasen 3

Jalen Schumann 3

George Durrwachter 2

Becker 76, Willmar 59.

Rocori 73, New Ulm 78.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Brainerd-Little Falls 3, Duluth 1. Levi LeMieur, Kr4istina Baillif and Molly Pohlkamp all had 1 goal apiece for the Flyers.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Thief River Falls 4.

