High School Sports Results Friday, December 15

St. Cloud Cathedral hit some key free throws down the stretch and were able to edge Foley 65-63. Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 19 points. Keira Alexander had 13 points and Ellie Voth had 11 points. Cathedral is 3-2 on the year and hosts Mora on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 48, Paynesville 59

Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Annandale 65

Mound Westokka 47, Dassel-Cokato 67

Mora 31, Little Falls 55

Pine River-Backus 45, Royalton 75

Albany 66, Sauk Centre 39

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 30, Paynesville 79

St. Cloud Apollo 69, Brainerd 100

Sauk Centre 71, Holdingford 45

Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, St. Cloud Tech 67

Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Annandale 51

Mora 85, Kimball Area 73

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Brainerd-Little Falls 0, Roseau 1: Payton Remick scored the games only goal at 7:22 in the first period.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Prairie Centre 6, Becker-Big Lake 7, OT

Rock Ridge 2, Little Falls 1: Aaron Marod scored the only goal for the Flyers.

