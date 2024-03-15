Albany Back In the State Championship Game

The Albany girls basketball team defeated Minnehaha Academy 60-52 Friday night in the Class AA State Semifinals to advance to the State Championship Game. The Huskies trailed 29-26 at halftime but rallied in the 2nd half for the win.

Get our free mobile app

Albany Girls Basketball (photo courtesy of Angela Janorschke) Albany Girls Basketball (photo courtesy of Angela Janorschke) loading...

Albany was led in scoring by Alyssa Sand with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Tatum Findley added 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Kylan Gerads added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Albany. The Huskies improve to 30-1 and will play top seeded Providence Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday for a State Championship.

Providence Academy defeated Crosby-Ironton 92-54 in the other AA Semifinal. Albany defeated Providence Academy in Albany this season 72-70 but lost to Providence Academy in the 2023 State Championship game 74-60.