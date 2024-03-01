Girls Basketball Section Playoff Results Thursday February 29
Cathedral girls basketball earned a 44-33 win over Kimball in the Section 6AA first round playoffs Thursday night. Ella Voit led Cathedral with 16 points, 7 boards, 4 steals and 2 assists. Senior Katie Schaupp came off the bench to score 9 on three 3 point shots. McKenna Buckentine had 9 points and Ellie Voth had 8 rebounds. Cathedral plays Annandale in the Section 6AA quarterfinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's.
Section 6AA Playoffs:
Royalton 74, Milaca 65
Annandale 67, Legacy Christian Academy 40
Osakis 50, Foley 43
Holdingford 56, Melrose 35
Sauk Centre 68, Mora 40
Pine City 67, Spectrum 33
Albany 1st round bye
Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals:
Fergus Falls 59, St. Cloud Crush 48
Willmar 47, ROCORI 37
Little Falls 45, Detroit Lakes 44
Alexandria 1st round bye
Boys Basketball:
Coon Rapids 74, Sartell-St. Stephen 41
BBE 74, Royalton 42
Annandale 74, Esko 73
Legacy Christian Academy 93, Milaca 83
Friday's Boys Basketball Schedule:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Apollo
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd at Tech
Mora at Cathedral
Foley at Albany
Dassel-Cokato at Maple Lake
Watertown-Mayer at Annandale
Royalton at Osakis
Spectrum at Kimball
Pequot Lakes at Little Falls
Melrose at Sauk Centre