High School Sports Results Saturday, December 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Sartell 53, Cambridge-Isanti 35. Kaia Gack led the Sabres with 13 points and Marni Koosmann had 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Willmar 45, Little Falls 60
DANCE TEAM:
Rocori's Dance Team took part in the Belle Plaine Invitational on Saturday and faired fairly well taking 3rd in categories and 5th in two others.
Varsity High Kick: Mound Westonka 4, Austin 5.5, Rocori 9.5, Delano 12.5, Albert Lea 16
JV High Kick: Austin 4.5, Delano 4.5, Rocori 11, Belle Plaine 14, Mound Westonka 14.5
Varsity Jazz: Mound Westonka 3, Belle Plaine 9.5, Delano 11.5, Monticello 12.5, Rocori 13
JV Jazz: Mound Westonka 3, Delano 6, Belle Plaine 9, Monticello 11, Rocori 15
B Jazz: Mound Westonka 3, Delano 8, Rocori 10, Belle Plaine 11, Monticello 12.5
BOYS HOCKEY:
Rock Ridge 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
Sartell 1, St. Michael-Albertivlle 0. Devin Jacobs scored at 1:45 in the second period to give the Sabres the win.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
St. Cloud 0, Moorhead 6. Moorhead had six players with one goal each.
Mankato East 2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2 - OT
