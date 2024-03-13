Tech/Alexandria Boys Basketball Meet in Another Section Final

Tameron Ferguson (Photo courtesy of Don Ferguson)

St. Cloud Tech will meet Alexandria in the Section 8-3-A boys basketball final for a 3rd straight year Thursday night in Willmar.  The Tigers edged Alexandria 71-69 in 2022 and the Cardinals got their revenge on Tech in 2023 winning 56-44.  This will mark the 3rd straight year the game will be played in Willmar.  The two teams split their 2 meetings this season with the road team winning in each occasion.

Tech is seeded 3rd in the section and is coming off a 76-70 win at 2nd seeded Detroit Lakes last Friday.  The top seeded Cardinals are 23-5 and haven't been challenged yet in the section playoffs posting blowout wins over Willmar 86-33 and Fergus Falls 89-49.  Tech is 19-9 this season and is led by senior guard Tameron Ferguson.  Ferguson is the state's leading scorer and is one of 10 Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalists.  Alexandria is led by senior forward Grayson Grove.  The 6'9 Grove has signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Minnesota.  Tech is coached by Don Ferguson while Alexandria is coached by St. Cloud State graduate Forrest Witt.

Tech Roster:

NumberNamePositionHeightYear
14Abdi, MoulidPG6'210
13W/31BBadjie, YusuphaF6'311
2Ferguson, TameronPG6'212
3Baynes, PalmerSG6'412
4Traore, IsmaelF6'412
10Johnson, ElijahSG6'010
12Lieser, DrewF6'611
21Kroska, KyleF6'510
22Boyongo, AmarrF6'612
24Henke, LukasG6'111
33Balo, OjuolaC6'912
11W/20BBrakes, NichollasG6'09
25Condon, HenryF6'49
35Edwards, MekhiF6'612
1W/30BHarris, JadenG6'312
32Palmer, ColtonG6'011

 

