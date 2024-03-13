Tech/Alexandria Boys Basketball Meet in Another Section Final

St. Cloud Tech will meet Alexandria in the Section 8-3-A boys basketball final for a 3rd straight year Thursday night in Willmar. The Tigers edged Alexandria 71-69 in 2022 and the Cardinals got their revenge on Tech in 2023 winning 56-44. This will mark the 3rd straight year the game will be played in Willmar. The two teams split their 2 meetings this season with the road team winning in each occasion.

Get our free mobile app

Tech is seeded 3rd in the section and is coming off a 76-70 win at 2nd seeded Detroit Lakes last Friday. The top seeded Cardinals are 23-5 and haven't been challenged yet in the section playoffs posting blowout wins over Willmar 86-33 and Fergus Falls 89-49. Tech is 19-9 this season and is led by senior guard Tameron Ferguson. Ferguson is the state's leading scorer and is one of 10 Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalists. Alexandria is led by senior forward Grayson Grove. The 6'9 Grove has signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Minnesota. Tech is coached by Don Ferguson while Alexandria is coached by St. Cloud State graduate Forrest Witt.

Tech Roster:

Number Name Position Height Year 14 Abdi, Moulid PG 6'2 10 13W/31B Badjie, Yusupha F 6'3 11 2 Ferguson, Tameron PG 6'2 12 3 Baynes, Palmer SG 6'4 12 4 Traore, Ismael F 6'4 12 10 Johnson, Elijah SG 6'0 10 12 Lieser, Drew F 6'6 11 21 Kroska, Kyle F 6'5 10 22 Boyongo, Amarr F 6'6 12 24 Henke, Lukas G 6'1 11 33 Balo, Ojuola C 6'9 12 11W/20B Brakes, Nichollas G 6'0 9 25 Condon, Henry F 6'4 9 35 Edwards, Mekhi F 6'6 12 1W/30B Harris, Jaden G 6'3 12 32 Palmer, Colton G 6'0 11