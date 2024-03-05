Boys Basketball Section Results/Schedule

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys basketball team won at Elk River Monday night in the Section 8-4-A play-in game 57-54. The Sabres improve to 6-21 and will play at top seeded Rogers Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Section 5A (Play-in)

St. John's Prep 56, Maple Lake 37

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

#8 Willmar at #1 Alexandria, 8:05

#5 ROCORI at #4 Fergus Falls, 8:05

#7 Apollo at #2 Detroit Lakes, 8:05

#6 Little Falls at #3 Tech, 8:05

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals (Wednesday)

#9 Sartell-St. Stephen at #1 Rogers, 7pm

#5 Moorhead at #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm

#7 Bemidji at #2 STMA, 6pm

#6 Brainerd at #3 Buffalo, 7pm

Section 6-2-A First Round (Thursday)

#16 Pine City at #1 Albany, 7pm

#9 Mora at #8 Melrose, 7pm

#13 Royalton at #4 Legacy Christian Academy, 7pm

#12 Kimball #5 Spectrum, 7pm

#15 Rush City at #2 Annandale, 7pm

#10 Cathedral at #7 Foley, 7pm

#14 Milaca at #3 Sauk Centre, 7pm

#11 Holdingford at #6 Osakis, 7pm

Section 5A Playoffs (Thursday)

#8E St. John's Prep at #1E East Central, 7pm

#5E Ogilvie at #4E PACT Charter, 7pm

#6E Swanville at #3 Braham, 7pm

#10 Mille Lacs at #2 Upsala, 7pm