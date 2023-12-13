St. Cloud Businesses Among 41 Grant Recipients

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- 41 Minnesota organizations have received a small business assistance grant and two of them are in St. Cloud. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded over $12.5 million to non-profits, higher education institutions, and other community organizations.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation will receive $280,000, St. Cloud State University will get $75,000, and The Initiative Foundation in Little Falls will receive over $500,000. Other central Minnesota businesses receiving money include Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Stevens County Economic Development Commission in Morris, and the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.

Over half the funding is going to organizations that will serve business owners and entrepreneurs in Greater Minnesota. DEED says the selection process was very competitive and those that were awarded the funds demonstrated a clear plan to provide culturally relevant services that will contribute to job growth and economic success to communities in Minnesota.

