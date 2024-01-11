St. Cloud Organizations Hosting Amazon Event for Small Businesses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Have you ever wanted to sell your products on Amazon, but don't know where to start?

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation are teaming up for an Amazon Small Business Event later this month.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, the event will feature three, hour-long sessions starting at 8:00 a.m. to help local small businesses and entrepreneurs learn how to succeed online.

The first session is called "How to Start Selling in Amazon's Store." The focus will be on what to sell, when to sell it, how to list it, how to deliver your products, and how to grow your brand online.

Session two is a presentation from a local seller who will discuss the ways Amazon's resources and programs have helped their business.

The final session is called "Build a Business with Amazon," which highlights selling in the Amazon store, becoming a Delivery Service Partner, and self-publishing with Kindle Direct Publishing.

Get our free mobile app

The event will be held at Falcon National Bank at 1010 West St. Germain Street. Registration is required, and each session is limited to 30 participants.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.