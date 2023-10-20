Young Central Minnesota Leaders Sought for Prestigious Workshop
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is looking for nominations and self-applications to be considered for the 2024 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.
A group of nine young people who want to engage in their community will be chosen to join the 2024 cohort. The winners will attend the intensive idea-sharing program next May at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus.
The program aims to educate young leaders about how to work collaboratively across for-profit, non-profit, and government sectors to enhance the livability and sustainability of their city, state, or region.
The GSDC has been involved with the Harvard School of Business Young American Leaders Program in Minnesota since 2019.
Nominations are due by October 24th while self-applications are due by November 14th.
