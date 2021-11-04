10th Annual Innovation Award Winners Announced
ST. CLOUD -- Four central Minnesota organizations are being recognized for their innovations. The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation announced their 2021 Innovative Award recipients.
In the for-profit category the honorees are "MK1 Engineering", the company created the world's first system to orient corn seed during planting to optimize and increase yield.
The other for-profit winner is "Wolters Kluwer" a technology team that launched its TSoftPlus Paycheck Protection Program helping small business customers get access to critical stimulus funding.
One of the two non-profits being honored is the City of Waite Park for its creative reuse of a former quarry now turned into The Ledge Amphitheater.
The second non-profit being recognized is the Great St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation for the COP House.
Each awardee will receive $1,000 and will be recognized at an event which will be held in the spring of 2022.