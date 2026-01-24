Local Development Group Reveals New Look For The Future
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization has unveiled a new name and website. The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has rebranded to Greater St. Cloud and unveiled a new logo and website.
The organization says its mission is unchanged: drive economic vitality, strengthen regional competitiveness, and support the people and businesses that make Central Minnesota strong. The new branding is an effort to bring the public-facing identity in line with the work the organization does. CEO and President NeTia Bauman says Greater St. Cloud is about creating momentum that extends well beyond any single project or organization, and the new brand will create a ripple effect by connecting people.
What is Greater St. Cloud?
Greater St. Cloud was founded in 2011 to drive economic growth in the tri-county area with 55 investors. The organization has grown to include about 250 business and community leaders over its roughly 15 years.
