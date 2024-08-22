GSDC Hosting Small Business and Startup Matchmaking Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is holding an event for small businesses and startups to connect with the resources they need to start or grow their companies.

The Resource and Matchmaking Event will be held on Thursday, September 12th at the Haehn Campus Center on the College of St. Benedict's campus.

The free event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will include resource booths, networking opportunities, and an entrepreneurial panel.

Attendees will be able to engage with financial institutions, marketing experts, business consultants, legal advisors, and more.

To register, click here.

