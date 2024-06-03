GSDC Launches Resource Event for Small Businesses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is launching a new event to help small businesses and business startups.

The Resource Matchmaking Event will be held on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

It's designed to give businesses the resources they need to get started, grow and thrive.

Thursday's event will feature resource booths with exhibits from local organizations offering services and support, networking opportunities, and a clean energy panel to show different pathways to clean energy.

The GSDC aims to host these events every quarter.

The Resource Matchmaking Event is free and open to all small businesses and startups in Central Minnesota.

For a link to the registration site, click here.

