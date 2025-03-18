Finalists Chose for FastLane94 Trailblazer Competition
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has picked five finalists for the FastLane94 Trailblazer Pitch Competition.
Each finalist will have the opportunity to pitch their vision to a live audience and a panel of judges with the winner going on to the MNCup Minnesota's largest startup competition.
The finalists are ANP Streaming out of St. Joseph. It is a Christian music and podcast providing support for mental health and emotional well-being.
Buzz Care in St. Cloud delivers prescriptions by drone.
Gateway Kimonos out of Detroit Lakes sells insect-repelling apparel.
Jestive in Monticello is a dating app for neurodivergent and introverts with AI assisted progressive nurturing.
Safe Haven Market in Sartell empowers families with whole-body care for children.
The pitch competition will be held at Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph on April 3rd.
LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year
Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood