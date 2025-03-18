Finalists Chose for FastLane94 Trailblazer Competition

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has picked five finalists for the FastLane94 Trailblazer Pitch Competition.

Each finalist will have the opportunity to pitch their vision to a live audience and a panel of judges with the winner going on to the MNCup Minnesota's largest startup competition.

The finalists are ANP Streaming out of St. Joseph. It is a Christian music and podcast providing support for mental health and emotional well-being.

Buzz Care in St. Cloud delivers prescriptions by drone.

Gateway Kimonos out of Detroit Lakes sells insect-repelling apparel.

Jestive in Monticello is a dating app for neurodivergent and introverts with AI assisted progressive nurturing.

Safe Haven Market in Sartell empowers families with whole-body care for children.

The pitch competition will be held at Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph on April 3rd.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll