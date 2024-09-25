Young Central MN Professionals Wanted for Leaders Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is looking for young professionals who have leadership aspirations to apply for a 2025 cohort.

Nominations and self-nominations for the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program are being taken until October 15th.

The GSDC has been collaborating with the University of Minnesota, GREATER MSP, and the Itasca Project since 2019 to identify 8-10 emerging leaders each year.

The chosen professionals will attend a multi-day workshop at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities next May.

Candidates should have at least seven years of professional experience, a history of civic engagements, and the ability to work across sectors for the good of all.

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.