Nominations Being Accepted for 2020 Innovation Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is accepting nominations for the 2020 Innovation Awards.

The awards recognizes St. Cloud area for-profit and non-profit organizations employing innovation to solve problems and create opportunities.

A $1,000 prize will go to the four award winners, who will be announced on November 5th.

Nominations are being accepted through July 31st.

If you would like to apply or have someone you wish to nominate for the awards for can visit their website.