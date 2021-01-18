Volunteer Tutors Available In St. Cloud Area [PODCAST]

Gail Cruikshank and Amelia Barkley from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me on WJON today. We discussed "Around the Cloud Tutors". These volunteer tutors are typically college students often majoring in education but some are current or retired teachers. These tutors are equipped to help all students K-12 on all subjects. Amelia Barkley, Communications and Program Specialist from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, is overseeing this program. She says math and reading comprehension are popular subjects requested so far for the tutors. Listen to our conversation below.

The "Around the Cloud" tutors program began just 10 days ago but Gail and Amelia say they've already seen a great response. Gail says this came about after Monticello executed this successfully starting last spring when the pandemic began. She says parents and/or students can log onto the site, select a 30-minute session and receive an email with further instruction. To site to go to is aroundcloudtutors.org to get help or to volunteer your services as a tutor. Background checks are done on each tutor before approval. Learn more about jobs and more in the St. Cloud area at stcloudshines.com.

Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from St. Cloud Development Corporation, joins me the 3rd Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

