SCSU Hosting An EPIC Event Tuesday

The latest EPIC for Influencers event will take place tomorrow (Tuesday April 16) from 4-7 p.m. at the St. Cloud State University Fieldhouse. EPIC For Influencers is an opportunity for anyone that influences our future workforce with their career choices to ask questions/educational criteria, etc directly from industry partners. EPIC is a community collaborative working together to help students explore potential interests and careers to ensure they make the most educated decision for their future best aligned with their skill sets and passion. This event is for people of all ages interested in learning about career opportunities in the region.

To explain what attendees can expect I talked with GSDC Talent Director Gail Cruikshank, EPIC Coordinator Emily Davis and Marketing Event Specialist @ Park Industries/EPIC for Influencer Coordinator, Kelti Lorence. Davis says the event is free to attend, 50+ businesses and local post-secondary schools will be available to talk to. SCSU will also have fun activities open to attendees (rock climbing wall, ESports)

Gail Cruikshank and Emily Davis (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Davis says to support your student, you need to fully understand their career choice and this is a wonderful opportunity to do so. Lorence says this is a chance for adults with their students to talk candidly and get career pathway questions answered. Whether a student knows their desired path, or is exploring options, these conversations will help fill in the gaps of what to expect. This will also highlight the training/education a person currently in that field recommends.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail, Emily and Kelti, it is available below. For information on jobs in the St. Cloud area go to stcloudshines.com.