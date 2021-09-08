Two Central Minnesota Business Awarded Job Creation Funding

ST. PAUL -- Two central Minnesota businesses are getting some extra funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED announced Wednesday six businesses are moving to or expanding in Minnesota with the help of $2.1-million in awards from the Job Creation Fund.

Performance Food Group in Rice and North Freeze Dry in Little Falls have been awarded $175,000 each thanks to the Job Creation Fund.

Performance Food Group is expanding its cheese processing facility by 22,000 square-feet. The expansion costs roughly $12.4-million and will create 22 new jobs over the next two years. The project was also awarded $300,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund.

North Freeze Dry, LLC is a startup partnership that will manufacture freeze-dried pet food. The new 85,000 square-foot facility will cost roughly $30-million and create 57 new jobs over the next three years. The Little Falls company is also receiving a $375,000 loan from the Minnesota Investment Fund.

Other communities receiving Job Creation Funding include Albertville, Duluth, Fairbault and Plymouth.

The six projects are expected to leverage $123-million in investments from the companies and create 381 new jobs over the next three years.