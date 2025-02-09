State Awards $6.1 Million In Grants To Increase Child Care
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The State of Minnesota has awarded grants to 25 organizations to increase childcare availability across the state. The over $6 million in grants are through the Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Child Care Economic Development Grants Program.
Five Central Minnesota Organizations received grant money, Becker County received $120,000, Little Falls Community Schools received $240,000, the Brainerd Family YMCA received $97,500, Kandiyohi County and the City of Willmar received $178,500, and the City of Wadena received $195,000. 84% of the funds will go towards increasing childcare availability in Greater Minnesota creating over 1,300 slots.
DEED's Child Care Economic Development Grant program provides funding to communities to invest in new or expanding childcare businesses, facility improvements, worker training, and more to reduce childcare shortage.
