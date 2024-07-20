Sartell’s Mill District Gets Special Visitor

Sartell&#8217;s Mill District Gets Special Visitor

Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Mill District achieved another milestone on Friday. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Matt Varilek visited the site. Varitek, Mayor Ryan Fitzhum, Representative Tim O'Driscoll, and other dignitaries toured the site and discussed future redevelopment plans.

The Mill District received a $50,000 grant from DEED's Brownfields and Redevelopment office in 2022. Varilek says The Mill District is a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation, and DEED is pleased to work with local leaders around the state to preserve the historical essence of our communities.

Varilek also highlighted DEED's ongoing initiatives to support small businesses. Sartell has recently hired AME Consulting to do a redevelopment study for the district and approved AME to start looking for a Project Manager or Owners group to keep the project moving forward.

