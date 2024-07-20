Sartell’s Mill District Gets Special Visitor

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Mill District achieved another milestone on Friday. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Matt Varilek visited the site. Varitek, Mayor Ryan Fitzhum, Representative Tim O'Driscoll, and other dignitaries toured the site and discussed future redevelopment plans.

Get our free mobile app

Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell loading...

The Mill District received a $50,000 grant from DEED's Brownfields and Redevelopment office in 2022. Varilek says The Mill District is a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation, and DEED is pleased to work with local leaders around the state to preserve the historical essence of our communities.

Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell loading...

Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell loading...

Varilek also highlighted DEED's ongoing initiatives to support small businesses. Sartell has recently hired AME Consulting to do a redevelopment study for the district and approved AME to start looking for a Project Manager or Owners group to keep the project moving forward.

Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell Nikki Sweeter, City of Sartell loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster