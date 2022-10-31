Cokato and St. Michael Awarded Grant Money for Industrial Parks

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota cities are among the six that have been awarded over $5 million in infrastructure grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Cokato will receive over $370,000. St. Michael has been awarded more than $600,000. That money will fund the construction of streets and utilities for industrial parks in both cities. The projects are expected to create over 200 jobs.

The rest of the funding awarded through the Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program was given to Braham, Dayton, Isle, and Moorhead.

