Traffic Accident In St. Michael Leaves Two Drivers Injured

Traffic Accident In St. Michael Leaves Two Drivers Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Both drivers were hurt in a crash in St. Michael on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Larabee Avenue and Highway 241.

Authorities say an SUV being driven by 40-year-old Derrick Guerrero of St. Michael was going south on Larabee, and another SUV being driven by 46-year-old Laura Kukral of St. Michael was going east on Highway 241 when they collided in the intersection in a T-bone crash. Both Guerrero and Kukral were taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Guerrero's vehicle, 39-year-old Jessica Guerrero of St. Michael, was not hurt in the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado

Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886.

Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Filed Under: St. Michael
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON