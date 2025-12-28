ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Both drivers were hurt in a crash in St. Michael on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Larabee Avenue and Highway 241.

Authorities say an SUV being driven by 40-year-old Derrick Guerrero of St. Michael was going south on Larabee, and another SUV being driven by 46-year-old Laura Kukral of St. Michael was going east on Highway 241 when they collided in the intersection in a T-bone crash. Both Guerrero and Kukral were taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Guerrero's vehicle, 39-year-old Jessica Guerrero of St. Michael, was not hurt in the crash.

