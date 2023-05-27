Crash on I-94 Near St. Michael Sends Two to Hospital

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 94 Friday evening. The incident took place near St. Michael shortly before 7:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two SUVs were going west on Interstate 94 when they collided.

Two passengers in one of the SUVs, 65-year-old Judy Mcdougall of Brooklyn Park and 57-year-old Toni Wind of Red Lake, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver in the first SUV, 29-year-old Amy Davis of Brooklyn Park, nor the driver in the second SUV, 41-year-old Randall Vandrbeek, were hurt.

