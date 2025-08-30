Three-car Crash Near St. Michael Sends One To The Hospital
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- A three-car collision near St. Michael sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 5:40 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say a minivan being driven by 60-year-old Brian Hagen of Belgrade, an SUV being driven by 20-year-old Madison Wenner of Columbia, Missouri, and a car being driven by 31-year-old Caleb McClish of Minot, North Dakota were all going west on Interstate 94 when they crashed near mile marker 205. A passenger in Hagen's vehicle, 69-year-old Michael Hecimovich of Belgrade, was taken to CentraCare Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries. Hagen, Wenner, and McClish were not hurt in the crash.
