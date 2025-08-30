This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you.