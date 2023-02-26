St. Cloud&#8217;s Schaefer Successfully Defends All-Around State Title

St. Cloud’s Schaefer Successfully Defends All-Around State Title

(Photo: St. Cloud Cathedral)

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota gymnasts are returning home from this weekend's state tournament with some new hardware.

The Minnesota State High School League Girl's Gymnastics Tournament was held at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul Friday and Saturday.

The team competition was held Friday and the St. Cloud Gymnastics team finished in second place in Class AA with a score of 146.275. The team is made up of athletes from the St. Cloud Area School District and St. Cloud Cathedral.

Big Lake took the top prize in the Class A team competition with a score of 147.650.

The tournament continued Saturday with the Individual and All-Around competitions. In Class AA, St. Cloud's Taylar Schaefer successfully defended her All-Around title, taking the top spot with a score of 38.500. In the individual competition, Schaefer took first place in vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Jackie Bergeron took second place for St. Michael-Albertville, while Raegan Bryant from Monticello finished 12th, and Kendra Deragisch from Sartell finished 24th.

In Class A, Britney Krumrei from Big Lake placed second in the All-Around, taking second in vault, third in balance beam and uneven bars, and first in floor exercise. Courtney Althaus from Melrose finished eighth in the All-Around, and Lyndi Koosman finished 13th for Willmar.

