St. Cloud Gymnastics Finish Second at State Team Meet
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Gymnastics team finished in second place at the State meet Friday.
The team fell .125 points short of a gold medal in the Class AA Team event with a total score of 146.275.
Head Coach Joel Stark-Haws proudly reflected on the meet.
“We came down to the State meet wanting to go 20 for 20. That has been our goal all year long and that is what they did today. We just wanted to do well today. Yes, first place would have been icing on the cake but there’s a lot of good gymnastics out there in the state. How we carried ourselves today was my biggest moment and I am proud of them for that. Our athletes went from event to event, did their job, and didn’t let the environment affect them. As a whole, as our philosophy always is, today was about being ONE TEAM. And that’s what we did. No one athlete is going to make it or break it. Everyone has to do their part and that’s what they did. We’re walking out of here with our heads held high and second place medals on our necks!”
The competition continues tomorrow with the individual events. The St. Cloud Gymnastics team is made up of athletes from District 724 and St. Cloud Cathedral.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sartell Police Chief Reflects on Career
- New Bishop Ordination Mass
- Minnesota Troopers Recognized
- Catholic Charities Mardi Gras
- Lighted Outdoor Basketball Courts