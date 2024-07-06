Two People Are Dead, One In Serious Condition In Big Lake Crash

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people are dead and one person is in serious condition after a crash in Big Lake on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at 2:45 p.m. a patrol car with the Big Lake Police Department was going south on Highway 25 when the officer observed a car speeding that was going north on Highway 25 in Big Lake near Tarrytown Road. The officer turned around to pursue the car and came upon the vehicle in the ditch where it had rolled.

Two 17-year-old boys from Elk River were pronounced dead at the scene. A third 17-year-old boy, also from Elk River, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with Life Threatening injuries. The names of three boys have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.

