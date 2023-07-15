Fargo Police Identify Officers and Suspect in Fatal Shooting

FARGO, ND (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the names of the officers and suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Fargo Friday.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski identified the officer killed as 23-year-old Jake Wallin. Originally from St. Michael-Albertville, he had been with the department for three months.

Two other officers remain hospitalized in critical, but stable condition. They are Officer Andrew Dotas, a six-year veteran of the department, and Officer Tyler Hawes, who had also been with the department for just three months. Officer Zach Robinson, a seven-year veteran and trainer with the department, shot and killed the suspect.

Authorities say Wallin, Dotas, Hawes, and Robinson, were responding to a vehicle crash around 3:00 p.m. near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South. The incident turned deadly when 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat of Fargo began firing at law enforcement.

Chief Zibolski says Barakat was not involved in the crash. He says the man shot at police, hitting three officers, and shot at the fire department, missing firefighters, but hitting a fire truck, before being shot by police.

A 25-year-old Fargo woman who was in the area was also shot during the incident. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her name has not been released.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI have been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.

