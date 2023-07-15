Fargo Officer Killed, 2 Other Officers Shot

FARGO (WJON News) -- One Fargo police officer has been killed and two others are in critical condition after a shootout Friday.

Two other people were also shot including the suspect who died, and another person who has serious injuries.

The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo.

Multiple witnesses say a man opened fire on police officers on a busy street before other officers shot the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are not being released at this time as the process of notifying family members is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

The Fargo Police Department will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Commission Chambers within Fargo City Hall to provide additional information related to the incident.

READ RELATED ARTICLES