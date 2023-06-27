City of St. Cloud Photo Contest Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) -- During Monday night's St. Cloud City Council meeting the winners of the annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest were announced.

First place went to Amy Hanfler for her photo called "Downtown Sunrise".

2nd Place: Jennifer Piekarski 'Frosty City Hall'
3rd Place: David Miller 'Sunset City'

Honorable Mention: Tayah Lackie 'Munsinger'

The annual photo contest started in 2014.  Since then residents have submitted over 600 photos, including 76 this year alone.

The winners receive a cash prize and a memory plaque.

The city uses the photos submitted to the contest in promotional items and for social media posts.

