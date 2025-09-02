Five-vehicle Crash On I-94 Near St. Michael Injures Four
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Four people were injured in a five-vehicle crash near St. Michael Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says all five vehicles were going east on Interstate 94 around 10:40 a.m., when they crashed. Two of the drivers and one passenger were taken to the hospital, and a fourth person was hurt but did not need to go to the hospital. 60-year-old Starrise Hausladen-Thomas of Minneapolis was taken to North Memorial Hospital, and 42-year-old Mohamed Abdi Bulle of St. Cloud and a passenger in his minivan, 34-year-old Fadumo Mohamed Abdullahi of St. Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries. A third driver, 27-year-old Samuel Prasca of Orlando, Florida, was hurt but did not go to the hospital. The other two drivers, 65-year-old Douglas Yager of Sauk Rapids, and 30-year-old Andrica Prasca of Orlando, were not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
Then-Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty