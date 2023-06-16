Minnesota Drought Conditions Worsen

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Eastern Stearns County and all of Benton County are now officially in a severe drought, while Sherburne County remains in a moderate drought.

The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 2% of the state is in a severe drought, compared to none of the state last week.

Nearly 19% of the state is now in a moderate drought, that's up from 12% a week ago.

Officials say 77% of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 72% last week.

There are many reports of browning and stressed vegetation, with several producers already resorting to supplemental feeding for their livestock due to reduced forage. Loss of yield remains a large concern for many.

