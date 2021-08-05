35 Percent of Minnesota in an ‘Extreme’ Drought

UNDATED -- With little rain over the past seven days across the state the drought conditions continue to get worse.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 35 percent of the state is now in an 'extreme drought' up from 22 percent last week.

Also, 79 percent of the state is listed in a 'severe drought' up from 75 percent the week before.

U.S. Drought Monitor

So far for the summer months of June, July and August St. Cloud has had just 3.46 inches of rain, which is 4.36 inches below normal.

There has been no measurable rain so far in August. July was our 6th driest on record with just. .83" of rain.

