Despite Recent Rain Drought Conditions Worsen in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Recent rain didn't help the drought situation in Minnesota.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has updated the weekly conditions with 82 percent of the state now considered to be in a moderate drought, and 11 percent in a severe drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor

A stretch of hot dry weather over the next several days will only make conditions worse.

It will be a hot Fourth of July this year. Thunderstorm chances return late in the day on Sunday and into Sunday night, though no major disruptions are expected for any Independence Day plans you have. It does cool down a little next week, with low shower and thunderstorm chances continuing.

Here in St. Cloud, we officially had 2.63 inches of rain in June, which was 1.12 inches below normal. However, while over an inch of rain fell at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Monday, other parts of the metro area got much less than that.

