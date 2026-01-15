UNDATED (WJON News) -- A lack of precipitation over the last week has not had too much impact on Minnesota's drought index.

In fact, 40% of the state has no drought designation.

As of Tuesday's reporting and Thursday's maps, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 60% of the state is at least abnormally dry, approximately 30% of Minnesota is in a moderate drought, and just 4% of the state is in a severe drought.

The Duluth area in northeastern Minnesota is in a moderate drought, with the rest of the Arrowhead region of the state in a moderate drought.

The areas of Minnesota with abnormally dry conditions are across northern Minnesota and the far southwestern portion of the state.

