Minnesota Drought Conditions Vanishing With Recent Rain Showers
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent rains have Minnesota farmers breathing a sigh of relief as the growing season gets underway.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows, as of Tuesday's reporting and Thursday's maps, nearly 29% of Minnesota has no drought designation. It's primarily a swath of Minnesota that follows the I-94 corridor from northwestern Minnesota to the southeastern part of the state.
Just over 56% of Minnesota is abnormally dry.
There are three pockets of the state experiencing just a moderate drought. Those areas are in far northwestern Minnesota, a small portion of southwestern Minnesota and in northern Minnesota, primarily Cass, Itasca, Hubbard, and Wadena counties.
Those areas account for just over 15% of the state.
