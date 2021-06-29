NWS: Over An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Monday

ST. CLOUD -- On Monday we had quite possibly a million dollar rain.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.25 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That brings us up to 2.62 inches for the month of June.

We're still nearly an inch below normal for both the month and the year.

Our precipitation total for the year to date is up to 11.88 inches. The normal total is 12.76 inches. Last year at this same time we were only at 7.89 inches.

More scattered showers are possible Tuesday with another heatwave and dry conditions moving in for early July.

