Portions of Minnesota Could See Severe Storms on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Severe thunderstorms are possible later Thursday evening into Friday morning, especially across parts of Western Minnesota.

Storms will move east across Minnesota before Friday's sunrise and then clear Western Wisconsin by late morning.

Additional thunderstorm development is likely Friday afternoon across portions of central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

