Portions of Minnesota Could See Severe Storms on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Severe thunderstorms are possible later Thursday evening into Friday morning, especially across parts of Western Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
Storms will move east across Minnesota before Friday's sunrise and then clear Western Wisconsin by late morning.
Additional thunderstorm development is likely Friday afternoon across portions of central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting "The BRRR is Back for Winter 2024
- Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery Owner Dies
- St. Cloud Mayor Presents 2024 Proposed Budget
- Central Minnesota Businesses Awarded State Grants to Help Expand
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Stacker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.