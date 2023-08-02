Farmers’ Almanac Predicting “The BRRR Is Back” for Winter 2024

LEWISTON, MAINE (WJON News) -- The Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2023-2024 Winter Outlook and it's calling for a traditional winter to return.

Here in the North Central U.S., the Farmers' Almanac says we should expect typically cold temperatures with average snowfall.

The publication is predicting winter to get off to an early start and last well into spring. While winter officially starts on December 21st, the Farmers' Almanac is predicting that December will start out quite stormy with the extended forecast calling for some blizzard conditions with blowing snow.

Coupled with El Nino conditions, the formula from the Farmers' Almanac is predicting colder than average temperatures with lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, and even rain for much of the Midwest and Great Lakes area of the country.

Get our free mobile app

Winter won't want to let go with predictions of blizzards the first week of March and storms across the nation leading March to go out like a lion.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.