Farmers’ Almanac Predicting “Polar Coaster” Winter

UNDATED -- Get ready for another cold and snowy winter.

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a combination of freezing, frigid and frosty weather coupled with a good snow season here in Minnesota for 2019-2020.

Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says it won't be all bad, but there are a few dates in January and February where winter will tighten its grip. Duncan says that final week of January and into early February will be the coldest period with temperatures possibly going as low as 40-degrees below zero.

Duncan says the long-range outlook is also predicting a memorable storm producing significant snowfall during the third week in January. Overall, the outlook is calling for above-average snowfall in the midwest and plains states.

As for their methods, Duncan will only say their method is an exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula, that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position and other factors developed in 1818.

She says they have an 80% accuracy rate despite making the predictions 18 months in advance. Last year, the Farmers' Almanac predicted "teeth-chattering cold and plentiful snow" for the 2018-2019 winter.