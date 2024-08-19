Farmers’ Almanac Predicting a Wet Winter Whirlwind Ahead
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Farmers' Almanac is out with its winter prediction for 2024-2025.
Taking into account that a La Nina is expected to develop and hang on through the season, the Farmers' Almanac is calling it a Wet Winter Whirlwind. That means most regions will be wet and cold.
Minnesota lies in the Northern Plains region which is predicted to have the coldest temperatures in the country and above-average precipitation.
The Farmers' Almanac says the coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February.
The publication says it uses an exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula, that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position, and other factors developed in 1818. The Farmers' Almanac is now also accounting for fluctuations in the environment on earth like El Nino and La Nina events.
