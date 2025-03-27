Farmers’ Almanac Predicting “Scorching Summer” in Midwest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The summer solstice is June 20th, marking the start of summer.

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting that summer will arrive with unsettled to stormy conditions for most of the country, including the North Central Region.

The Farmers' Almanac is saying the "Heat is On" in the summer of 2025.

The North Central Region, which includes Minnesota, is predicted to be "scorching with average rainfall". The almanac says many areas will experience high-above-average temperatures, and more long-time record high temperatures may be broken this summer.

The Farmers' Almanac missed the mark on the winter of 2024-2025. The publication predicted it to be cold with average snowfall. St. Cloud and much of Minnesota saw a lack of snow this past winter, with just 27.7 inches of snow for the season in St. Cloud, more than 14 inches below normal.

The publication says it uses an exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position, and other factors developed in 1818. The Farmers' Almanac is now also accounting for fluctuations in the environment on earth like El Nino and La Nina events.

