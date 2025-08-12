Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Wild Weather Ride for 2025-2026 Winter
LEWISTON, ME (WJON News) -- The Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2025-2026 Winter Outlook, and it's being dubbed "Chill, Snow, Repeat".
Residents from Minnesota to Maine are warned to brace for consistent cold snaps in January and February.
JANUARY
The Almanac says it will be cold, windy, and snowy on New Year's Day in Minnesota. Temperatures are predicted to plummet in mid-January and stay cold, but with sunny skies later in the month.
FEBRUARY
February starts off cold and snowy in the North Central states, with heavy snow predicted for Minnesota. The cold snap will continue into the middle part of the month.
MARCH
The 200-year-old publication says March will come in like a lion with cold and snow, and the cold hanging on through the end of the month.
APRIL
April also starts off cold with a chance for snow in the first half of the month. The warmth finally returns as the calendar pushes into the second half of April.
Overall, the North Central states are predicted to be very cold and snowy this winter.
