St. Cloud In Winter Storm Warning Starting Sunday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Minnesota, including St. Cloud, starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday and going until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says light snow will develop Saturday Night/Sunday morning but the main system with a heavy band of snow will develop across northern Iowa and move up from the south on Sunday morning.

The Weather Service says heavy wet snow will fall at the rate of 1 inch per hour and be accompanied by strong winds out of the east at 25 to 35 miles per hour that will result in low visibility. A total of 12 -16 inches is expected, and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour in some areas.

Travel is expected to be very difficult if not impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

