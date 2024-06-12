Storms Produce Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A line of severe storms rumbled through central Minnesota Wednesday night prompting a parade of thunderstorm warnings and a handful of tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toddy County just before 5:30 p.m. with the thunderstorm system growing into more cells as it pushed east/southeast.

The National Weather Service says there was a tornado spotted on the ground in Morrison County between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and a radar indicated tornado warning was subsequently issued for northeastern Stearins County.

Several thunderstorm warnings were issued in a number of central Minnesota counties on Wednesday evening with the primary impacts, being small hail, downed trees, and some damage from straight-line winds.

Thunderstorm warnings were issued across counties including Todd, Morrison, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Mille Lacs, and Crow Wing counties, among others.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there were reports of half-dollar-sized hail in the Freeport area with pea-sized hail reported in St. Rosa.

Media reports indicated law enforcement reported cloud rotation over Waite Park, but those reports have not been confirmed at this time.

Damage reports are still being assessed and updates are expected on Thursday.

