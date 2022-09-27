Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell
SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening.
The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise.
Get our free mobile app
The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and is scheduled to take place at 5:00 p.m. near Val Smith Park. Officials say the goal is to test the city's emergency response plan and ability to respond to a major event.
The park will be closed during the training. No roads will be closed for the exercise, but you are asked to use caution when driving in that area.
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Stacker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.