Stearns County Joining the Effort to End Weather Radar Gaps
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is working with a number of other counties to address a little-known problem with storm-detecting radar.
A number of emergency managers in Minnesota counties are working to solve the weather radar gaps in some rural parts of the state.
Radar gaps occur when the lower portions of a storm go undetected due to the distance from the nearest radar station.
Stearns County Emergency Management has joined in the effort to diagnose the gaps and solve the issue.
The gaps are most notable in portions of north-central, central, and west-central Minnesota. In Stearns County, that includes a large portion of western Stearns County.
Most storms are detected at low levels and are particularly dangerous in the summer when storms come with little or no warning.
A number of solutions have been proposed, but in the meantime, Stearns County is asking residents in rural areas to be especially aware of developing storms.