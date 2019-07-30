Stearns County Switching to New Alert System

Chrissy Gaetke, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is changing its mass alert notification system to a new provider. As a result, the phone number and email used to send you the alerts will be changing.

Starting Thursday, the Everbridge system currently used by the Stearns County Emergency Management Division will be replaced by Rave Alert.

If you signed up for the alerts in the past, you will still need to create a new profile under the new system.

The text messages will now come from a new number of 320-259-3717. It replaces the old number of 999-999-9999.

The messages will also come from a new email which is emergencyalerts@co.stearns.mn.us.

